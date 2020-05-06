Shirley Ann Stich



Shirley Ann Stich was born to Delbert Stout and Erma Nagy on October 29, 1929. She passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving wife of Norbert Stich for 58 years. Shirley is survived by her children, Cathy Reese (Dan), Paul Stich (Debbie), Patti Kinateder (Kurt) and Jim Stich (Cathy). Her dearest daughter Theresa preceded her in death in 1997. Shirley also was the proud grandma to 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family would like thank the staff of the Arboretum for helping take care of our mom for the last 12 years and especially Sylvia for the extra special care she gave our mom. Special thanks to Vitas Hospice and also to Dr. Stephanie Momper and her staff.



Due to the current pandemic, no public service is planned at this time but the family would ask you to remember Shirley in your prayers. A celebration of Shirley's life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorials in Shirley's name can be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 or make a donation to the Church of your choice. Please see the Schramka Funeral home website in the near future for more detailed information.









