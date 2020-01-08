Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Stuiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Stuiber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Stuiber Notice
Shirley Ann Stuiber

Mequon - Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, born Shirley Ann LeBouton, passed away January 6, 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She touched all our hearts in many meaningful ways and will be missed and remembered forever. She always respected every individual's dignity and worth as a fellow human being and lived a full life leading by example.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond F. Stuiber, and sons Gregory Stuiber and Roderick Stuiber. She is survived by her daughter Patricia R. Stuiber, son Todd Stuiber, daughter-in-law Stephanie Stuiber, granddaughters Lindsay Stuiber, Lauren Campbell, Ashley Aldana, grandson Trevor Stuiber, grandsons-in-law Blaise Aldana and Richard Campbell, and great-grandchildren Damien Aldana, Lorelei Aldana, Aurelia Aldana, Genevieve Aldana, Conrad Aldana, Vincent Campbell, Jack Campbell, and Hazel Stuiber.

Visitation at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mequon on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:30 AM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline