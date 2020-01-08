|
Shirley Ann Stuiber
Mequon - Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, born Shirley Ann LeBouton, passed away January 6, 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She touched all our hearts in many meaningful ways and will be missed and remembered forever. She always respected every individual's dignity and worth as a fellow human being and lived a full life leading by example.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond F. Stuiber, and sons Gregory Stuiber and Roderick Stuiber. She is survived by her daughter Patricia R. Stuiber, son Todd Stuiber, daughter-in-law Stephanie Stuiber, granddaughters Lindsay Stuiber, Lauren Campbell, Ashley Aldana, grandson Trevor Stuiber, grandsons-in-law Blaise Aldana and Richard Campbell, and great-grandchildren Damien Aldana, Lorelei Aldana, Aurelia Aldana, Genevieve Aldana, Conrad Aldana, Vincent Campbell, Jack Campbell, and Hazel Stuiber.
Visitation at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mequon on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020