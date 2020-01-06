|
Shirley Ann Winkler
West Allis - Passed away January 5, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Helen Winkler, Brothers: Richard and Donald Winkler and her sister Dorothy (the late Ervin) Michalski. Sister-in-law of Dolores Winkler. Aunt of David Winkler (Therese Pickart) and Paul Michalski (Desiree Grubisha). Great aunt of Sarah Winkler. Further survived by other family and friends. Retiree of Ameritech/AT&T. No funeral services will be held in accordance with Shirley's wishes.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020