Shirley Arnott
Greenfield - (Nee Kenney) age 76, found peace on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with her family at her side. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Glenn Arnott. Loving mother of Brian (Cindy) and Sarah Arnott. Cherished grandma of Brandon and Courtney. She is survived by her dear sister Monnie (David) Jackson, other family and wonderful friends. A special thank you to the staff at Aurora Zilber Hospice and Davita Dialysis (Loomis Rd) for all their care and compassion.
Visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at SOUTHSIDE CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1933 W. Grange Avenue from 11:00am until the Funeral Service at 12 Noon.
Additional visitation also on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, Franklin from 5 to 7pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020