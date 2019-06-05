Christensen, Shirley age 92 of Oconomowoc, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Shirley is survived by her loving daughter Karen (Thomas) Herbert, daughter-in-law Jackie Christensen and her son, the late Robert C. Christensen, her grand-daughter Christine (Matthew) Fischer along with other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents William and Irma Kallies and her husband Robert G. Christensen. Shirley was a volunteer extraordinaire receiving the Jefferson Award for her dedication to volunteerism in the Victim Witness Program, AngelsGrace Hospice and Oconomowoc Hospital just to name a few. The family would like to say a special thank you to Oconomowoc Hospital, AngelsGrace Hospice and all her care takers at The View at Pine Ridge for treating her with dignity and respect over the years. A funeral service for Shirley will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation for family and friends to start at 9:00 AM all to take place at Lord of Life Church (N60 W35980 Lake Dr. Oconomowoc, WI 53066). Memorials are suggested in Shirley's honor to AngelsGrace Hospice or Lord of Life Church.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019