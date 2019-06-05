Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Christensen

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shirley Christensen Notice
Christensen, Shirley age 92 of Oconomowoc, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Shirley is survived by her loving daughter Karen (Thomas) Herbert, daughter-in-law Jackie Christensen and her son, the late Robert C. Christensen, her grand-daughter Christine (Matthew) Fischer along with other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents William and Irma Kallies and her husband Robert G. Christensen. Shirley was a volunteer extraordinaire receiving the Jefferson Award for her dedication to volunteerism in the Victim Witness Program, AngelsGrace Hospice and Oconomowoc Hospital just to name a few. The family would like to say a special thank you to Oconomowoc Hospital, AngelsGrace Hospice and all her care takers at The View at Pine Ridge for treating her with dignity and respect over the years. A funeral service for Shirley will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation for family and friends to start at 9:00 AM all to take place at Lord of Life Church (N60 W35980 Lake Dr. Oconomowoc, WI 53066). Memorials are suggested in Shirley's honor to AngelsGrace Hospice or Lord of Life Church.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline