Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Shirley D. Priest
Priest, Shirley D. Passed away July 7, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Lon Priest. Loving mother of Lona (John) Bailey, Jeff (Karla) Priest, and Brad Priest (Jonathan Tuff). Dear grandmother of Kim Bailey, Tracy (Steve) Eversdyk, Scott (Christy) Bailey, Teresa Priest (Marko Otovic), Monica Panfil, Eliza Priest, and Ian Priest. Sister of the late Everett Lieske, the late Norman (the late Virginia) Lieske, Audrey (the late Fritz) Sajdak, the late Arlene Priest, Connie (Larry) Rinehart, Patricia (Alan) Barnes, Gloria (the late Woody) Bartelt, and Antoinette ( Deacon John) D'Alesio. Further survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Shirley was instrumental in organizing local scholarship pageants and attended Miss Wisconsin Pageants for over 40 years. Funeral services will be held Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Interment Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation Thursday July 11th at Schaff Funeral Home from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with Sharing of Memories at 7:00 pm. and visitation Friday 9:30 am until the start of Services at 11:00 am.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
