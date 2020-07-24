Shirley E. MackGreenfield - (Née Ripley) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Loving mother of Daniel (Kristine) Mack, Chris Mack, Nancy (James) Malkowski and Lynn (the late Brian) Silkey. Dear grandma of Andrew (Sarah) Mack, Katherine (Michael) Mancuso, Joseph (Tricia) Mack, Leone Mack, Jennifer Mack, Jamie (Ben) Zietlow and Ryan Malkowski. Proud great-grandma of Emily, Anthony, Vincent, Rachel, Victor, Beau and Elle. Dear sister of the late Virginia, the late Richard, the late Bernice, Margery, the late Pat, the late Lois, Phyllis, Larry, Nancy and Alan. Shirley is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Shirley was a retiree of MPS.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., (Hwy J & JJ), Waukesha. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 28 at 11:00 AM at ST. ALPHONSUS CHURCH, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale. (Please meet directly at church. Masks encouraged). Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.