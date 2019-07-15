|
Schulz, Shirley E. (Nee Walker) Of Waukesha was reunited with her husband, George, in Heaven on July 8, 2019 at age 93. She will be sadly missed by her children Shirley E. (Erwin "Bud") Mielke, Susan Tarpley, Edward G. (Pamela) Schulz, and Richard (Janet) Schulz. Proud grandmother of Michelle, Melanie, Eric, and Adam, and great-grandmother of Jenna, Brandon, Kayla, and Wynnie. Further survived by very special friend Kim Banaszak, who she considered to be her adopted daughter, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband George on May 24, 2019 and her brothers and sisters. Visitation Wed., July 17th from 10AM until the Funeral Mass at 11AM at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave. Pewaukee, WI 53072. Interment will follow the luncheon at 2PM at Prairie Home Cemetery 605 S. Prairie Avenue Waukesha, WI 53186. Please meet at the cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2019