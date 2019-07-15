Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Schulz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Schulz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley E. Schulz Notice
Schulz, Shirley E. (Nee Walker) Of Waukesha was reunited with her husband, George, in Heaven on July 8, 2019 at age 93. She will be sadly missed by her children Shirley E. (Erwin "Bud") Mielke, Susan Tarpley, Edward G. (Pamela) Schulz, and Richard (Janet) Schulz. Proud grandmother of Michelle, Melanie, Eric, and Adam, and great-grandmother of Jenna, Brandon, Kayla, and Wynnie. Further survived by very special friend Kim Banaszak, who she considered to be her adopted daughter, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband George on May 24, 2019 and her brothers and sisters. Visitation Wed., July 17th from 10AM until the Funeral Mass at 11AM at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave. Pewaukee, WI 53072. Interment will follow the luncheon at 2PM at Prairie Home Cemetery 605 S. Prairie Avenue Waukesha, WI 53186. Please meet at the cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline