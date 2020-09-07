1/
Shirley Florence Pagelsdorf
Shirley Florence Pagelsdorf

Wauwatosa - (Nee Wrobbel) Called home to be reunited with her loving husband the late Harvey Pagelsdorf in Eternal Peace on September 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Rex) Fowler, Jeanette (Tony) Antonopoulos, Judy (Mark) Brooks and the late Lauren Belongie; her 10 grandchildren, including grandson the late Stephen Fowler, and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Audrey (Tom) Kennedy and her brother Gerald (Elaine) Wrobbel, other caring relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday Sept. 10, at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Procession to Highland Memorial Park for Interment will follow. Memorials to Season's Hospice at www.seasonsfoundation.org are deeply appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
SEP
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
SEP
10
Interment
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
