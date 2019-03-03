|
Zimmermann, Shirley G. (Nee Schlei) Of Sussex, Friday, February 22, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Charlie. Loving mother of Nancy (Dick) Titus, Donna (Roger) Volden and Barb (Tim) Stowasser. Devoted grandma of Christy (Craig) Vitense, Sara (Kevin Sadowski) N.V.Schroeder, Todd Volden, Melaine (Victor) Seastone, Natasha (Rob) Remis and Daisha (Jake) Rand. Dear sister of Betty (the late Arnie) Peterson. Sister-in-law of Dee Dee (the late Bob) Schlei and Pat (the late Lyle) Zimmerman. Further survived by 11 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 13, at 11 AM at St. James Catholic Church, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls. Burial to follow in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp Needlepoint a camp for children with diabetes or the Sussex Lioness Club are appreciated. Shirley was a charter member of the Sussex Lioness Club and owner of the Sussex Do-it-Center.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019