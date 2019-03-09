Services
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Godshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Godshaw

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shirley Godshaw Notice
Godshaw, Shirley (nee Bohnen) March 7, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold Godshaw. Cherished mother of Barry (Faye) and Scotty Godshaw. Loving grandmother of Nathan (Lisa) Godshaw and Heather (Jeremy) Schmidt. Proud great-grandmother of Trenton Godshaw and Griffin and Grant Schmidt. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Shirley worked for MA Lichter Company for 23 years. She was an avid Packers - Brewers - Badgers fan. The family wishes to thank the Staff of Aurora West Allis ICU, including Dr. Jessick and nurse Ellen, for their dedicated care. Visitation at the Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the preferred. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 1901 N. Farwell Avenue 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now