Godshaw, Shirley (nee Bohnen) March 7, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold Godshaw. Cherished mother of Barry (Faye) and Scotty Godshaw. Loving grandmother of Nathan (Lisa) Godshaw and Heather (Jeremy) Schmidt. Proud great-grandmother of Trenton Godshaw and Griffin and Grant Schmidt. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Shirley worked for MA Lichter Company for 23 years. She was an avid Packers - Brewers - Badgers fan. The family wishes to thank the Staff of Aurora West Allis ICU, including Dr. Jessick and nurse Ellen, for their dedicated care. Visitation at the Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the preferred. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 1901 N. Farwell Avenue 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019