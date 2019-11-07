Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
Shirley Goldman

Shirley Goldman

Mequon - (Nee Wollock) Passed away Nov. 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Goldman. Loving mother of David (Therese), Bob (Wendy), the late Laurie and the late Richard Goldman. Proud grandmother of Stephanie, Elizabeth, Paula (Kartik Sidhar) and Natalie Goldman. Dear sister of the late Rita (Erv) Teplin and the late Martin Wollock. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral service, Sunday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The University of WI Foundation or The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
