Shirley Hass
Shirley Hass

Cudahy - Born into eternal life on July 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving mother of William Hass and Sandra (Brian) Dominiczak. Loving grandmother of James Schober and Rebecca (Derrick) Muehe. Great grandmother of Riley. Sister of Marilyn (Ted) Sudol, Robert Laufenberg, Joan Goscinak-Person. Sister in law of Carol Laufenberg. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, James Laufenberg. Shirley was employed by Falk Corporation for many years and longtime member of Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church. Visitation Friday, July 24th at the funeral home from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. with services to follow. Private Interment Forest Hill Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
