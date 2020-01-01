|
|
Shirley Helen Adamski
West Allis - (Nee Pluta) Found her peace on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Age 86. Loving mother of Pamela (Richard) Ladewig. Sister of Rudolph, the late Carol, Karen, Judith (the late Gregory) Zielinski, James (the late Kathy), Gregory "Chuckie," and Linda (Thomas) Maier. Aunt of Kenneth (Lori), Steven (Jennifer), David (Corrine), Connie (Shane), and Angela. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 10-11:45AM. Service at 12 Noon. Memorials appreciated to the American Parkinson Disease Association or VITAS Hospice.
Shirley was a proud employee of Milwaukee Public Schools for over 30 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020