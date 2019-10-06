|
|
Shirley J. Fischer
Passed away September 30, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Beloved daughter of the late Herbert C. and Erma E. (nee Schroeder) Fischer. Loving sister of Beverly Fischer and Nancy (the late William) Moore. Also loved by her beloved nurses at St. Francis Place where she was a resident and her special friends. Visitation on Monday, October 7th. beginning at 11 am followed by Services at 12 noon all at the RAASCH-RAETZ FUNERAL HOME, 7709 W. Burleigh St., Milwaukee. Interment will be private at Pinelawn Cemetery next to her parents.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019