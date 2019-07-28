|
|
Hampton, Shirley J. (Nee Crepps) Found eternal rest on July 24, 2019, age 89. Wife of the late Robert D. Survived by her sons; Robert, Mark (Miree) and Scott (the late Cynthia) and grandchildren; Nicole, Kristen (Ted) Theoharopoulos, Brittany, Kyle (Jenna) and Lee. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, from 10 AM until the Funeral Service at 12 PM. Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery. "You were a SUPERMOM- You did it all"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019