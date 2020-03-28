|
Shirley J. Jacob
Menomonee Falls - (nee Differt) Born to Eternal Life on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Glenn. Devoted mother of Cheryl (David) Hansen. Cherished grandma of Jason (Jessie) Mayer, Andrew (Maggie) Mayer, Megan (Scott) Stieglitz and Kara (David) Reese. Dear great-grandma of Myles, Reid, Mackenzie, Jacob, Raylee, Addison and Kylie. Preceded in death by her son Craig. Further survived by Jill, Kyle, Nicole, other relatives and friends.
A visitation and memorial service at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls will be held at a later date. Shirley will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Seasons Hospice or Holy Cross Church are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020