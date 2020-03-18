Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Shirley J. Kreklow


1937 - 2020
Shirley J. Kreklow
Shirley J. Kreklow

Cedarburg - (nee Ottensmeyer) passed away peacefully to Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 82 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband David. Dearest mother of David and Douglas (Laura). Loving Grandmother of Samuel. Further survived by sister, Doris Ford of Florida, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Shirley was truly selfless, and dedicated her life to family and friends.

A special thank you to the dedication and compassion of the staff at Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee.

Memorial service has been delayed. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a contribution to Wisconsin Humane Society or .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
