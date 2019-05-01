|
Stanton, Shirley J. (Nee Tscharnack) Beloved child of God, wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend was called home on April 26, 2019. Age 88. The love story of Shirley and her first and last husband, James L. Stanton lasted more than 63 years. Loving mother of Tim (Mimi), John (Kristi) and Susan. Proud sister of Hugo (Karolyn) Tscharnack. Beloved grandchildren include: Philip (Sienna), Zoe, Harrison, Cady, Abbey and Sam. Preceded in death by her son, Mark and her parents, Mabel and Hugo M. Tscharnack. Funeral services at REDEMPTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4057 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa on Friday, May 3. Visitation from 10-11:30 am with a service, luncheon and interment immediately following. A memorial service will be held at ST LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Avenue in Middleton, WI on Saturday, May 11. Visitation from 10-11:30 am with service and luncheon afterwards. Flowers are welcome. Memorials to an organization or faith community of your choosing would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019