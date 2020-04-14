Resources
Coatesville, PA - (nee Kramer)

Born to life April 22, 1926. Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 in the hospital in Coatesville, PA. at the age of 93. Wife of the late James W. Leonard. Loving mother of Sandra (Kenneth) Mortensen and Jeffery (Denise) Leonard. Dear brother of Burt Kramer. Sisters-in-law Jean Lensby and Pat Rinebarger. Granddaughters Dr. Kimberly (Adam) Vertichio, Kari (Jason) Creed and five Great-Grandchildren.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Sunnyside Cemetery next to James Leonard and her Mother and Father. Due to the Coronavirus there will be no service at this time.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
