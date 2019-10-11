Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
7219 S. 27th St
Franklin, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
7219 S. 27th St
Franklin, WI
Shirley Jean Pyzyk Notice
Shirley Jean Pyzyk

Brookfield - (Nee Kolsch) Passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 at the age of 93.

Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Theodore Fabian Pyzyk. Mother of the late Jon Pyzyk and grandmother of the late Joseph P. Pyzyk and Kristin Pyzyk. Preceded in death by her sister Lucille (Kolsch) Forest and brothers; Orville, Norman and Robert Kolsch.

Survived by her sons James (Patricia), Joseph (Pamela), Jeffery (Brigitte) and daughter-in-law Debra (Mosher) Pyzyk. Survived by grandchildren; Richard, Matthew (Paloma), Andrew (Sarah), Michael (Melody), Theodore (Taylor), Timothy, Anastasia Pyzyk and great-grandchild Margaret Pyzyk. Survived by brother Albert (Marion) Kolsch and sister Bea (Kolsch) Morley.

Shirley grew up in Brookfield and lived the final two years of her life near the family home at Applewood Assisted Care in Brookfield. She attended grade school in Brookfield and graduated from Waukesha High School. Upon graduation, she attended cosmetology school and earned a degree and manager license.

After marriage in 1948, she and her husband lived in the south side Milwaukee home they purchased prior to the wedding. In 1955 the family moved to Oak Creek where they spent most of their lives raising their four sons. During retirement, Shirley and Ted enjoyed extensive travel with family and friends. Shirley enjoyed researching and writing about family history and loved collecting antiques.

Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 7219 S. 27th St, Franklin. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by her nephew, Father Anthony Zimmer at 11:00 followed by interment at St.Adalberts Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shirley and Ted's long time parish. Please make checks payable to St. James Church Renovation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019
