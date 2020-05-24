We are so sorry to hear about your sister, relative and friend. Our deepest sympathy to everyone who's heart Shirley touched. She was a fun person and lived a good life. May the memories of Shirley comfort you during this sad time today and always.
Terry & Donna Eggers
Shirley K. Sem
Franklin - Found peace on May 20, 2020, at the age of 91. Survived by sisters Anita (Joe) Stefan, Marianne Sem and special friend Marlise Blinten. Special Aunt to Carolyn (John) Scheppele, Roxanne (Craig) Evans, Rusty Sem, Mark Stefan and Heidi Grassberger. Also survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Lucky the 5th, her sheltie, had a special place in her heart and spent the last years with her in her assisted living home. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Sem and her brother Raymond. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Zilber Hospice and Hales Corners Care Center. Visitation Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2020.