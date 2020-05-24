Shirley K. Sem
Shirley K. Sem

Franklin - Found peace on May 20, 2020, at the age of 91. Survived by sisters Anita (Joe) Stefan, Marianne Sem and special friend Marlise Blinten. Special Aunt to Carolyn (John) Scheppele, Roxanne (Craig) Evans, Rusty Sem, Mark Stefan and Heidi Grassberger. Also survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Lucky the 5th, her sheltie, had a special place in her heart and spent the last years with her in her assisted living home. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Sem and her brother Raymond. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Zilber Hospice and Hales Corners Care Center. Visitation Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of one's choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
04:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
MAY
26
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your sister, relative and friend. Our deepest sympathy to everyone who's heart Shirley touched. She was a fun person and lived a good life. May the memories of Shirley comfort you during this sad time today and always.
Terry & Donna Eggers
Donna Eggers
Friend
May 23, 2020
I spent many Sundays with her having breakfast with her and sharing memories together
So sad to hear of her passing
Raymond J Sem Jr
Family
May 22, 2020
I love the photo of Shirley with one of her Lucky shelties. My parents really liked Shirley & she helped my parents in so many ways. My sympathy to Marianne, Anita, Roxanne & Carolyn. May Shirley be resting in peace.
Renée Barg Wink
Renee S Wink
Neighbor
