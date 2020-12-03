1/1
Shirley L. Ebel
1929 - 2020
Shirley L. Ebel

Ebel, Shirley L., baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Eugene H. Ebel and the late Karl Toenjes; loving mother of John (Martha) Ebel, James (Jane) Ebel, Mary Kay (Chuck) Hajinian, David (Karen) Ebel, Bob (Kim) Ebel, Ann Marie (Bill) Dale, Michael (Carol) Ebel, Will (Laura) Ebel and Patti (Jim) Colyer; grandmother of 25 and great-grandmother of 38; sister of Ed "Bim" (Carol) Mueller of Milwaukee, WI; loving aunt and friend to many.

Shirley was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI before moving to St. Louis where she met her first husband Eugene Ebel, married and raised her family. Shirley was dedicated to her family and cherished family gatherings. Ninety-five of her descendants assembled in 2019 for a 3-day celebration of her 90th birthday. Shirley was devoted to our Blessed Mother, prayed the rosary daily and made pilgrimages to many sites around the world where the Virgin Mary appeared.

Services: A private Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, MO, and can be viewed at www.youtube.com/ascensionchurch. Private Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Ellisville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin

December 3, 2020
Mike and Carol my deepest sympathy to you and your family. Everything I have ever heard you say about your mom has been hiw wonderful she was and how much she loved her family. May God be with you during this time. Remember she is now in the presence of our savior and you will see her again.
Sherlie McMillan
December 3, 2020
Will and Laura, we’re so sorry about your mom’s death. Our thoughts are with you. May the love and company of friends and family during this difficult time bring you peace and healing. She must have been a truly wonderful mother and loving mentor in both your lives.
Joan Spiegel
Friend
December 3, 2020
Sending our condolences from around the world to my neighbourly friends, who were like family. Your Mum live a long blessed and fruitful life. I hold many fond memories of her. May she rest in Peace.
James Makarewicz
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
We send our sincere condolences at the death of Shirley, your dear Matriarch and our good neighbor growing up with the Ebels on Hollins Drive. We joined you all in prayerful support today at the virtual funeral Mass from our residence in California. May she rest in God's loving, eternal peace and joy! Much love.
Paul and Carmen Makarewicz
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
Will and Laura, we are so sorry for your loss. Lifting you and your family up in prayer.
Sheryl Crosier
Friend
December 2, 2020
Prayed for your mom and all of you at mass this morning and offered communion. Lots of hugs
John and Bernie Lauth
Friend
December 1, 2020
Sorry for you loss. My Mom had a lot of great memories visiting Aunt Shirley in Florida. My thoughts and prayers will be with all you.
Anne Neske-Fildes
Family
December 1, 2020
Our mothers are the most difficult goodbye we will ever say and while no one knows what the afterlife holds for us I like to imagine my mother waiting for me with her beautiful smile.
I grieve with you and Laura.
Cherie Maldonado
Friend
December 1, 2020
God has given us all a canvas to paint on I really loved how Shirley did hers
Mark and Patty Strong
Family
