|
|
Enright, Shirley L. (Nee Felber) Age 83 years, of Newburg passed away April 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Med. Center in Milwaukee. Shirley was born April 8, 1936 in Racine to Frank and Anna (nee Meyerhoffer) Felber. Shirley graduated from Park High School in Racine. On February 13, 1954, she married the late Charles W. Enright at Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City, IA. Visitation Sat. May 4, 12pm at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church (623 Congress St. - Newburg, WI 53060). Memorial Service at 3pm. See notice & guestbook at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019