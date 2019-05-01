Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Enright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Enright

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shirley L. Enright Notice
Enright, Shirley L. (Nee Felber) Age 83 years, of Newburg passed away April 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Med. Center in Milwaukee. Shirley was born April 8, 1936 in Racine to Frank and Anna (nee Meyerhoffer) Felber. Shirley graduated from Park High School in Racine. On February 13, 1954, she married the late Charles W. Enright at Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City, IA. Visitation Sat. May 4, 12pm at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church (623 Congress St. - Newburg, WI 53060). Memorial Service at 3pm. See notice & guestbook at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now