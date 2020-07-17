Shirley L. HafermanBorn April 26, 1931 went home to her Savior Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Leslie, and only son, Scott. Youngest and last surviving sibling of Elsie Aken, Edith Gohde, Wallace Wascher, Maxine Gillespie and Russell Wascher. Survived by a strong support network of nephews, nieces and friends, including former Greendale neighbors. Thanks to all of the staff of Heritage Deer Creek and Brighton Hospice for their special care. Shirley enjoyed staying in touch via phone calls, notes, greeting cards, visits and lunches.Visitation to be held at BLESSED SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 15250 West Cleveland Ave., New Berlin from 9:30am-10:30am with a Funeral Service at 10:30am. Interment Highland Memorial Park. As a devout Christian, her church was very important to her. Memorials in her name to Blessed Savior Lutheran Church are welcome.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing a limited number of people in the building at any given time. In order to keep everyone safe masks are required.