Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Pankratz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Pankratz

Notice Condolences

Shirley L. Pankratz Notice
Pankratz, Shirley L. (Nee Walch) Joined her beloved husband John and grandson Kevin, Sunday May 5, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Shirley Ann Kruse and Cindy (the late Steve) Pfrang. Cherished grandma of John (Lori), Jeanne (Scott), Michael (Jodi) and Steven (Becca). Great-grandma of Justin (Tina), Brittany (Andrew), Julie, Nathan, Jack and Crystal. Great-great grandma of Cayden and Jaxon. Also loved by nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday May 11th, 11AM-12:30PM. Funeral Service 12:30 PM interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now