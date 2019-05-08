|
|
Pankratz, Shirley L. (Nee Walch) Joined her beloved husband John and grandson Kevin, Sunday May 5, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Shirley Ann Kruse and Cindy (the late Steve) Pfrang. Cherished grandma of John (Lori), Jeanne (Scott), Michael (Jodi) and Steven (Becca). Great-grandma of Justin (Tina), Brittany (Andrew), Julie, Nathan, Jack and Crystal. Great-great grandma of Cayden and Jaxon. Also loved by nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday May 11th, 11AM-12:30PM. Funeral Service 12:30 PM interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019