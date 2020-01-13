|
Shirley Lehrer
of Pewaukee, WI - (nee Kellett) Born to Eternal Life on Jan. 10, 2020, age 93 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Howard Lehrer. Survived by her dear children of Craig (Madalyn), Jeffrey (Jeanne) and Linda Brazzoni.
Visitation will be held on Sat. Jan. 18, 2020 at Zwaska Funeral Home from 10AM - 11:45AM with services at 12Noon. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery. See www.zwaskafuneral.com for more information about Shirley.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020