Shirley Luehring
West Bend - Shirley Ann "Sha" Luehring (nee Hendricks) passed away unexpectedly on the morning of October 3, 2019 in her home in West Bend, WI. She was born in Oconomowoc, WI on December 22, 1933 to John Hendricks and Ruth (nee Gauerke) Hendricks.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday October 12th from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019