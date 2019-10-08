Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Luehring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Luehring


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Luehring Notice
Shirley Luehring

West Bend - Shirley Ann "Sha" Luehring (nee Hendricks) passed away unexpectedly on the morning of October 3, 2019 in her home in West Bend, WI. She was born in Oconomowoc, WI on December 22, 1933 to John Hendricks and Ruth (nee Gauerke) Hendricks.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday October 12th from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095).

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline