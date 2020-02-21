Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Shirley M. Gerhard

Shirley M. Gerhard Notice
Shirley M. Gerhard

Greenfield - (nee Mirkovich) Found peace Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Preceded in death by her loving parents James and Jane Mirkovich, brothers James (Donna) and Daniel Mirkovich, husband Walter and son Michael. Loving mother of Laura (Tom Everett), Mark (Lori Schwingshakl), Todd (Sandra Klitz) and Robert (Jennifer Winski). Proud grandma of Katelyn (fiancé Charlie), Hailey, Abbigail and Michael. Also remembered by relatives and friends.

Shirley enjoyed her time with family, summers up at the family cottage, gardening and volunteering as a Girl Scout leader.

Visitation Thursday, February 20 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH CHAPEL from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 19, 2020
