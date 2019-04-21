|
Gohlke, Shirley M. (Nee Fuelster) Born to Eternal Life April 9, 2019 age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Carol (John) Markworth and the late Glenn Gohlke. Grandmother of Judy Markworth, Philip (Ronda) Markworth, Benjamin and Justin (Stacey) Gohlke. Great grandmother of Vincent, Gianna, Kayleigh and Gracelyn. Dearest mother-in-law of Gloria Gohlke. Preceded in death by sisters, Lois and Jane. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A celebration of Shirley's life will take place on Wednesday, April 24 at BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH 3205 N. 85th Street, Milwaukee from 10:30 AM until the time of memorial service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, where Shirley was a member for many years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019