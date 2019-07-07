|
Gorski, Shirley M. Passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 at the age of 90. Mother of Bud (Marcia) Gorski and Sandy (Fred) Lenzke. Grandmother of Mike Lewis, Jen Larsen, Elizabeth Gorski, Emily Tadych, Lisa Lenzke and Margaret Mackenzie and their loving spouses. She is further survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Shirley was a proud graduate of Messmer High School and managed the print shops of Sacred Heart Rehab and T.L. Smith. Private Services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019