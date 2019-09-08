Resources
Shirley M. Krause


1930 - 2019
Shirley M. Krause Notice
Shirley M. Krause

Milwaukee - (nee LaVenture) Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Rick, the late Jeff (Fred Patten), and Danny (Karen) Krause. Proud grandmother of Dan (Aren Soto) Krause, Stacy (Kent) Boyce, and Cassidy (Nicholas) Rickles. Dear great-grandmother of Kayla and Emma Krause, and Riley Jay Rickles. Sister of the late Robert (Dee) LaVenture. Loving cousin of Betty Peters. Former special mother-in-law of Sandy (Mark) Michalak and Kami (Danny) Ottomanelli. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Private services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
