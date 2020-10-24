1/1
Shirley M. (Vogel) Nagel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. Nagel (nee Vogel)

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life October 23, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Nagel. Loving mother of Michael (JoAnne) Nagel and the late Patricia (the late Larry) Gray. Dear grandma "Grams" of Laura (Justin) Kuecker, Christy Schmid, Tracy (David) Galewski, Eric (Jamie) Gray and Sarah Gray. Great-grandmother of Mariah (Sean), Kaylee, Simon, Eli, Natalie, Kamryn, Riley and Peyton. Sister of Betty (the late Joseph) Michalowski. Preceded in death by her sister Hazel and brothers Marvin, Virgil, William and Norman. Further survived by niece, nephews, other family and friends. Retiree of the West Allis School System. Special thanks to the staffs at Village at Manor Park and Seasons Hospice for their tender loving care. Private services will be held with family. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved