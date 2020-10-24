Shirley M. Nagel (nee Vogel)
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life October 23, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Nagel. Loving mother of Michael (JoAnne) Nagel and the late Patricia (the late Larry) Gray. Dear grandma "Grams" of Laura (Justin) Kuecker, Christy Schmid, Tracy (David) Galewski, Eric (Jamie) Gray and Sarah Gray. Great-grandmother of Mariah (Sean), Kaylee, Simon, Eli, Natalie, Kamryn, Riley and Peyton. Sister of Betty (the late Joseph) Michalowski. Preceded in death by her sister Hazel and brothers Marvin, Virgil, William and Norman. Further survived by niece, nephews, other family and friends. Retiree of the West Allis School System. Special thanks to the staffs at Village at Manor Park and Seasons Hospice for their tender loving care. Private services will be held with family. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated.