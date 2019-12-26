Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Nutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Nutter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Nutter Notice
Shirley M. Nutter

Menomonee Falls, WI - (Nee Hubert). December 25, 2019 age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Nutter. Loving mother of Gerald (Manny) Nutter, James (Julie) Nutter, Jean (James) Schultz, and Joan (Dennis) Jones. Proud grandma of Kari (James), Melissa (Jeremy), Becky, Eric (Kari), Sarah (Billy), Rachael (Jeremy), James II (Sarah), Zena, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, December 29 at CHRIST OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH N59 W22476 Silver Spring Drive, Sussex from1:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to the would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline