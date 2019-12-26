|
Shirley M. Nutter
Menomonee Falls, WI - (Nee Hubert). December 25, 2019 age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Nutter. Loving mother of Gerald (Manny) Nutter, James (Julie) Nutter, Jean (James) Schultz, and Joan (Dennis) Jones. Proud grandma of Kari (James), Melissa (Jeremy), Becky, Eric (Kari), Sarah (Billy), Rachael (Jeremy), James II (Sarah), Zena, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, December 29 at CHRIST OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH N59 W22476 Silver Spring Drive, Sussex from1:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019