Schlatterer, Shirley M. (Nee Riepl) The Lord called her into his loving arms on April 17, 2019. Shirley graced this earth for 91 glorious years. She joined her late husband, Richard, to return to polka parties and good times with friends and family that have gone before. Survived by her loving daughters Ellyne, Susan and Janet (Peter) Swanson. The one and only Gram-Grams to the apples of her eye Joshua, Keelee and Jeremiah. Blessed to have been a "mom-in-heart" to Jill Baumann. Auntie to David (Mary), Kristy and Julie; John (Tracey), Jennifer and Brian; Peter (Wendy), Lauren and Jane Rukavina. Further survived by family and friends. Visitation at CHRIST ALONE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 247 S. Main St., Thiensville on Saturday, April 27 from 9:30 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to the church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019