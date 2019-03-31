|
|
Steele, Shirley M. (Nee Smith) Age 82. Found peace March 6, 2019. Loving mom of Pam (Jeff) Strook and Lyle and Mark Steele. Proud grandma of Marie (Bret) Eulberg, Sierra (Dan) Moore, Ian (Deirdre) and Colin (Trista) Strook. Great-grandma of Makayla Eulberg and Alex Strook. Dear sister of Don (Rose) Boire. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care. Shirley loved to travel and paint with watercolors. Visitation Saturday, April 6th, 1 PM - 3 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Memorial service at 3 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019