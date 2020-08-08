Shirley Mae Harrits
Waukesha - Shirley Mae Harrits (nee Moore) was born February 5, 1928, to Robert and Roma Moore in Milwaukee, WI. After graduating from Park High School in Racine, she attended Carroll College (now University) and graduated in June 1950 with degrees in Biology and Chemistry. Shortly after graduation she and Arnold (Arnie) were married and she worked as a medical technologist. After moving to Waukesha, she did volunteer work and served on the boards for a number of organizations, including the HOPE Center, Hebron House, Church Women United, and Cooperating Congregations. She also served on the cemetery commission and Equal Opportunity Committee. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waukesha for 30 years, where she was active in Christian Education and started an over-60 group. Later she was hired as the Christian Education Director for St. Luke's Lutheran Church and has been a member there since 1981. For all of her volunteer efforts she was honored by Altrusa with the Woman of Achievement Award. She enjoyed camping, hiking, and fishing up north as well as traveling all over the United States. She and Arnie enjoyed traveling and experiencing different cultures, including visiting family in Denmark many times, as well as trips to Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold. She is survived by her three sons, John (Sue), Jim (Kathy), and Jeff (Cathy); four grandchildren, Peter, Tom, Robert, and Sarah, and their spouses and five great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters, and many nieces and nephews in the United States and Denmark.
Due to COVID-19 concerns at this time, her passing will be marked by a private family ceremony on August 14, 2020 at 5:30 pm. Family and friends who are unable to attend can watch the service live by going to the church website: www.stlukeslutheran.org
and clicking on the live stream tab. Once it is safe for larger public gatherings, the family will hold a visitation and memorial service in which we will have an opportunity to share our memories of Shirley.
As a way to commemorate and celebrate her life, the family asks for donations to be made in Shirley's name to the Carroll University Arnold and Shirley Harrits Endowed Scholarship Fund, Hebron House, Hope Center, or St. Luke's Lutheran Church, all of which were especially important to her.