Shirley Mae Herzfeld (nee Krogstad)
Oconomowoc - Age 92, passed away peacefully September 13, 2020. Shirley was a wonderfully devoted wife to the late Russell Herzfeld, mother to Gayle Broskowski (Michael), Paul Herzfeld (Patricia) and Peter Herzfeld (Patsy Newell), grandmother to Trevor, Erin, Tyler, Jacob, Lauren, Charlotte, Henry and Holly, and great grandmother to Valentine. Shirley was a skilled nurse, graduating from Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She was a talented athlete and artist, spending leisure time golfing, playing tennis, painting and woodcarving. A private family memorial will be held to celebrate and remember her life. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com
