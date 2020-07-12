Shirley Mae SellersOconomowoc - (Nee Splittgerber) June 18, 1932 to July 5th, 2020. Age 88. Preceded to Heaven by her husband Alvin C. Sellers and son Bret Sellers. Loving mother of Mark (Mary) Sellers and Robin (Jeff Bolin) Sellers-Bolin. Cherished grandmother of Saul (Kelly) Sellers, Matthew (Marta) Sellers, Adam Sellers, Brittain Sellers, Nikki (Eric) Lau and Christopher (Alex) Bolin. Proud great grandmother of Noah, Brett, Becca, Briana, Mark, Max, Logan, Jack, Violet and Jagger. Also loved by other relatives and many friends.Shirley served in the Army/Airforce in 1950-1952 as the first Cook for the Officers. She owned and operated her Clothing Stores Shirlo Samples. She worked with her daughter at Toning Today & Shalimar Imports. She loved dancing, playing cards, traveling and popcorn. Shirley will be remembered for love of cooking and taking care of everyone. She always loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. There were no strangers, she talked to everyone like she knew them forever.A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4-7PM at Rustic Manor 1848, 3115 WIS-83, Hartland, WI 53029. (83 west exit off of hwy 16 is closed)