Gosenheimer, Shirley N. Shirley N. Gosenheimer 89 formerly of Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, Marinette, and the last year at Rennes East Peshtigo, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born on October 15, 1929, to the late Walter and Annette (Schmechel) Pagel in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Girls' Trades & Technical High School in 1947. On May 7, 1949, Shirley married Harvey A. Gosenheimer at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee; he preceded her in death on April 15, 2002. She had worked in the office at Schuster's Department Store, Gimbels and Pittsburgh Paints, but most enjoyed being a mother and housewife. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and her favorite pastime was working on family genealogy. She was a Cub Scout leader and very active in her church. Shirley is survived by two sons, Gary (Susan) Gosenheimer of Marinette and Jack (Mary) Gosenheimer of Waukesha, grandchildren: Tracy Kapp, Trina (Jeff) Simonson, Franco and Tiffany Zamora, Richard (Kimberly) Weiss, Chris, Rebecca, Kevin, and Ryan Merritt; great grandchildren: Logan, Wyatt and Zachary Simonson, Jessica and Brandi Weiss, Aiden Lawrence, Levi and Naomi Merritt. In addition to her parents and husband Harvey, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger. Per Shirley's request there will be no formal services. Burial will be in Valhalla Cemetery in Milwaukee. Thielen Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to a church or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019