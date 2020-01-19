Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF CHIMES
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF CHIMES
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Shirley R. Bloor

Shirley R. Bloor Notice
Shirley R. Bloor

(Nee Raasch) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Loving mother of J'Lee (Russ) Lang, Jill (the late Roman) Kral and Jennifer (Brian Nold) Schroeder.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, from 1:30 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.

Please see Harder Funeral Home website for full notice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020
