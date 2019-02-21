|
Buchmann, Shirley R. (Nee Machin) Went home to the Lord and her beloved husband Hilbert "Whitey" February 19, 2019 at the age of 93. Dear mother of Ronnie (Karen) and the late James (Beverly) Buchmann. Proud and loving grandma of Kyle (Stephanie) Buchmann, Michelle (Steven Savarino) Buchmann and Traci (Gregory) Trapp. Great grandma of Evelyn. Survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 23 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM. Private interment Good Hope Cemetery. Thank you to the staff at Matthews of Oak Creek and Serenity Hospice for your care and compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019