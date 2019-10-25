Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Shirley R. Calhoun

Shirley R. Calhoun

(Nee Haug) Shirley Calhoun was reunited with her loving husband, Don and cherished daughter, Diane on October 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Glenn (Judy) Calhoun, the late Diane (Dick) Schmidt and Bruce (Susan) Calhoun. Proud grandma of Mary Calhoun and Denise Calhoun, Megan (Ethan) Grant and Mark (Brittany) Schmidt. Great grandma of Luca Grant. Dear sister of Arlene Haug.

The family would like to thank and recognize Shirley's lifelong friend, Grace Buechle. Shirley was a longtime leader of the Girl Scouts of America. She had a great passion for music and sang in church choir since she was a little girl. Shirley was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for 10 years at Community Memorial Hospital.

Visitation Sunday, November 3rd at Unity Lutheran Church (Christ the King Campus), 4600 N. Pilgrim Road, Brookfield from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. If desired, memorials to Unity Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
