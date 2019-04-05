Resources
Shirley R. Pritzlaff

Pritzlaff, Shirley R. Shirley Pritzlaff, a longtime teacher in the South Milwaukee elementary schools passed away at an Oshkosh Comfort Care Center on April 2, 2019, at the age of 94. A memorial for Shirley will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the chapel of Evergreen Retirement Community, located at 1130 N. Westfield Street in Oshkosh. Visitors are welcome from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Shirley, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, Evergreen Foundation, or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019
