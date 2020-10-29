Shirley Rae McGovernWaukesha - Heaven received a beautiful angel on October 26th at age 84. Beloved mother of Beth Sabatke and Dawn Auterman. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Also survived by her sister Patricia Holtz, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is now reunited with her cherished son Mitch and siblings Leona, Edna, and Jack. She was a waitress at Karl Ratzsch's for 30+ years. She loved music, cooking, entertaining, and helping others. She truly embodied the spirit of Christmas. She will be dearly missed.