|
|
Reuteler, Shirley (Nee Spantikow) Passed away peacefully with her husband, Paul, of 8 years by her side. Preceded in death by her brothers Elroy, Elmer, Harold, Aurthur, James and John. Survived by her sisters Mary Jane and Jeanette. Cherished Aunt of Joe, Julie, Chris, Mel and many other nieces and nephews as well as cousins . She will also be dearly missed by Paul's 6 children and spouses, 13 grandchildren and spouses and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee) from 9:30-10:45am with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11am. Inurnment to be at St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery in Caledonia. Shirley and Paul were inseparable whether they were spending time with family, traveling, attending concerts in the park or enjoying time with their friends at senior center; where they met and got engaged! Shirley also enjoyed crafting and country western music, with Paul by her side of course.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019