Shirley Smith
Shirley Smith

Pewaukee - Shirley M Smith, 90, from Pewaukee, WI passed away on Friday November 6th, 2020 in Wauwatosa, WI. There was a small private family service on Wednesday November 11, 2020 to celebrate the life of Shirley at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The service was officiated by Deacon John D'Alessio. Burial followed at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Arrangements were made by Krause Funeral Homes.

Shirley was born in Fond du Lac, WI to Oscar and Leone (Petri) Holzmann on June 7, 1930. She married Robert J. Smith in Fond du Lac, WI and they were happily married for 60 years. She worked for Quality Heating and Sheet Metal Company, Inc. for her husband Robert for many years while also being a stay at home mom raising her 3 children. She was a devout Catholic that attended St Anthony's on the Lake in Pewaukee, WI for many years. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Leone, siblings Audrey Murray and Eugene Holzmann, her daughter Christine Manfrin, and her husband Robert J Smith. Shirley is survived by sons Greg Smith and Steve Smith, grandchildren Josh (Jamie) Smith, McKenna Smith, and Alexis Smith, and great-grandchildren Emily Smith and Cora Smith. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Cancer Association. The family of Shirley Smith wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Caitlin Patten and the staff at St. Camillus Memory Care.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
