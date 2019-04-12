Services
Sweet, Shirley (Nee Rubin) Died peacefully with family present on April 11, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Arthur M. Sweet and loving mother of Nancy Thomadsen and Steven Sweet. Grandmother of Raphael (Jillian) and Jordana (Nathan Eisenberg) Thomadsen and Randall, Wesley (Kelley) and Natalie Sweet. Loving great-grandmother of Ryan, Andrew, Joshua, Ashley and Halia. Preceded in death by sisters, Esther Werba and Gertrude Turetsky. Also survived by dear nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Shirley was a long time elementary school teacher in Milw. public schools. She enjoyed and appreciated every day of her life and brought love and fun to her family and friends. Funeral service Friday April 12 at 11:30 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to the appreciated or do a special good deed in Shirley's memory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
